‘America’s Got Talent’ beats Tuesday ratings; Legends Of Tomorrow & # 39; Finale Steady – Up News Info

America has talent It dropped a tenth of last season's season premiere to a 1.3 in the adult demographic of 18-49 years, while it had 8.70 million viewers, with both totals surpassing primetime Tuesday night. . Dance world (0.9, 4.50M) also dipped into the demo and dropped a few eyes after last week's debut. Still, NBC won the night overall on both metrics.

In the CW, DC Legends of Tomorrow (0.2, 729,000) wrapped up his fifth season, holding steady with last week's numbers. Ahead, the new superhero of the network Star Girl (0.2, 983,000) scored a tenth.

ABC kicked off the night with a new broadcast of the episode "Hope" from Blackish That shed light on police brutality, more than relevant to the current scene, and was followed by his famous episode "Juneteenth". ABC also broadcast the special America in pain: what comes next? (0.6, 3.12M), who reported on protests and outrage across the country in response to the murder of George Floyd, police brutality, and systemic racism against African Americans. The network ended the night with The genetic detective (0.4, 3.06M), which was stable in the demo.

CBS broadcast replays of NCIS, FBI and FBI: the most wanted, while Fox served repeated episodes of Hell's Kitchen and 24 hours to hell and back.