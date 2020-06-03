AMC Entertainment Sees First Quarter Losses of Up to $ 2.4B on Cancellations – Up News Info

Giant exhibit AMC Entertainment said it expects to report global losses of between $ 2.1 and $ 2.4 billion for the first quarter ending in March on one-off charges compared to losses of $ 130 million the previous year.

Announcing preliminary results on Wednesday, it generated revenue of $ 941 million in the last quarter compared to $ 1.2 billion the year before. The numbers are not audited and are subject to the completion of the company's late quarterly financial reporting process. The country's largest theater chain has been under extreme pressure with closed locations and zero revenue since March.

"We believe, but cannot guarantee, that the exhibition industry will eventually recover and benefit from the accumulated social demand for entertainment outside the home, as government restrictions are lifted and home protection is diminished. However, the Ultimate significance of the pandemic, including the extent of the adverse impact on our financial and operating results, will be dictated by the currently unknown duration and effect on the general economy and responsive government regulations, including shelter-in-place pandemic orders and the mandatory suspension of operations, ”the company said in a filing with the SEC announcing its preliminary earnings and complicated outlook.

The quarterly loss includes an impairment charge related to estimated long-lived assets, indefinite-lived intangible assets and goodwill from $ 1,800.0 million to $ 2,100.0 million. The adjusted net loss, which includes one-time impairment and other charges, was $ 224.5 million compared to $ 101.8 million in the same period last year.

The net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, investment activities and financing activities will be $ (184.0) million, $ (87.4) and $ 312.4, respectively, compared to $ 1.4 million, $ (98.5) million and $ (33.9) million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, respectively

Adjusted free cash flow in the first quarter was negative $ 220 million. Free cash flow was negative $ 275.7 million, compared to negative $ 49.8 million and $ 113.4) million last year, respectively.

First quarter adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was $ 3.1 million compared to $ 108.2 million.

As of April 30, AMC said it had a cash balance of $ 718.3 million, including loans in March 2020 of $ 215 million (the total net availability of letters of credit) below its $ 225 million lines of credit. Senior Guaranteed Revolving Loans and £ 89.2 million (approximately $ 111 million, total net availability of letters of credit) under a revolving line of credit of £ 100 million.

AMC expects to report its full financial results for the first quarter on June 9, 2020, followed by a conference call.