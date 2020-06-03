Amber Riley criticizes Beyonce's freedom during Los Angeles protest

WENN

The former actress of & # 39; Glee & # 39; offers a powerful rendition of Queen Bey's hit single when she joins other protesters during a peaceful Black Lives Matter rally in Los Angeles.

Ex "Joy"star Amber riley drew attention to the Black Lives Matter movement with a performance by Beyonce Knowles& # 39; Freedom during a protest in Los Angeles on Wednesday June 3, 2020.

The actress and singer performed a powerful performance in an effort to highlight racial inequality and police brutality.

"What an honor. #Blacklivesmatter #defundthepolice #prosecutekillercops," Amber captioned a video of her performance on Instagram. "You have free agency to use every incredible gift you have to fight for truth and justice."

The 34-year-old woman also turned to Twitter to encourage her followers to use their own voices to inspire social justice.

"We all have voices. I don't care how many followers you have," he wrote. "All our voices and the way we use our platforms is important. If they are 10 followers, radicalize them, make them believe in themselves, so they can change the world and improve themselves!"

In another post, he added: "Don't trust celebrities … Do YOUR part."

The bold statement comes in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who was killed by Minnesota police on May 25, 2020.

Riley's performance came amid controversy surrounding her "Glee" co-star. read MicheleAfrican American Guest Star Treatment Samantha Ware. After Lea tweeted her support for the Black Lives Matter movement, Ware replied that she accused the screen star of making her life a "living hell" when he bullied her on set and alleged that Leah even threatened to "fuck her wig. " "

Following Samantha's tweet, two other "Glee" castmates showed up to validate her story, while Amber and Melissa benoist They both weighed in liking the tweets about the scandal. Michele has since apologized for her misbehavior.