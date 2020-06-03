Amazon will make Premier League games free to watch in the UK – Up News Info

Amazon has granted the rights to show four live English Premier League games in the UK when the season returns this month, and has vowed to make all matches free.

There are still 92 games to play from the 2019/20 season after it was derailed by coronavirus in March. All of these matches will be televised in Britain via Sky, BT Sport, the BBC and Amazon. In the USA In the USA, the games are shown on NBC, CNBC and NBCSN.

Amazon launched its Premier League offering in the UK last year, broadcasting two rounds of matches during the Christmas period. It will now show four more games, and you don't have to be a Prime subscriber to watch them.

Alex Green, managing director of Amazon Prime Video Sport Europe, said: “Like the rest of the country, we are excited to see the Premier League return to action. We will make the four additional Amazon Prime Video accessories in the 2019/20 season available for free; fans won't need a Prime membership to watch the games on Prime Video. "

Comcast's Pay TV station Sky will show 64 live games, including the availability of 25 games on the free Pick channel. BT Sport has 20 games, while the BBC will show four games live for the first time in its history.