Amazon warehouse workers sue over COVID-19 infection risk

A group of three Amazon warehouse employees working at the company's New York fulfillment centers filed a lawsuit alleging that the company put them and their families at risk for COVID-19 infection, according to a report by Bloomberg. A plaintiff, Barbara Chandler, says she contracted the virus in March at a State Island warehouse, known as JFK8. Her cousin, who is also her roommate, later died after experiencing the symptoms of COVID-19, according to the report.

The complaint accuses Amazon of fostering a work environment in which employees "were explicitly or implicitly encouraged to continue attending work and were prevented from washing their hands or properly disinfecting their workstations." He also claims that the company, through quotas and disciplinary measures, led workers to avoid social distancing and other security measures to continue hitting metrics and keep up with growing demand.

The lawsuit also alleges that Amazon has taken a lax approach to contact tracking investigations to try to determine which employees may have been in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, and that the company has punished workers for speaking out about concerns. of security.

"RR. HH. He just told me to shut up," Chandler said. The edge In April, about his conversation with his supervisors about the positive results of his tests. "That's all they told me."

The lawsuit, filed in New York, does not seek damages for illness or death, Bloomberg reports. Instead, the lawsuit requests a formal court order to compel Amazon to adhere to the public health guide. The three employees have also teamed up to file a joint lawsuit with nonprofit law firm Towards Justice, nonprofit legal advocacy group Public, Justice, and workers' rights organization Make the Road New York.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Amazon warehouse workers have been sounding the alarm about COVID-19's safety for months

Amazon emerged during the pandemic as one of the few essential companies nationwide that has seen a massive increase in demand for its services since shelter-in-place orders and other blocking measures went into effect across the country in March. . Amazon has responded by hiring hundreds of thousands of new workers, enacting new security measures at its warehouses, and expanding its sick leave and other worker benefits to try to offer flexibility to hourly workers. Many of Amazon's salaried corporate employees, on the other hand, have been able to work comfortably from home.

Despite pledging to spend $ 4 billion to cope with the effects of COVID-19, Amazon has come under fire for failing to do enough to protect its workers and crack down on protests against lack of health measures and security in your warehouses. In late April, the company ended its indefinite and unpaid leave policy and began requesting that workers show up in turn unless they specifically say that COVID-19 poses a risk to themselves or their family members.

However, warehouse workers, many of whom are low-income residents who cannot find other jobs during the pandemic, have been reporting working in Amazon warehouses long before that deadline. Those workers have been voicing criticism of Amazon for months, alleging that the company has not informed employees when coworkers have been infected and is not adequately cleaning facilities after reported infections to avoid any disruption to operations. So far, at least eight Amazon workers have died from COVID-19, although the company will not give concrete figures and has not yet revealed how many have become ill.

In March, Amazon fired an organizer from a protest at the same Staten Island warehouse. Chandler says he contracted the virus for allegedly violating social distancing recommendations. That sparked public anger from Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and widespread condemnation of activists and politicians over concerns that the act would be vengeful, and leaked notes from the Amazon meeting revealed high-level plans to smear the organizer. in the media.

The company has since fired numerous corporate employees after those employees raised concerns about the warehouse's safety; Amazon's official justification is that these employees violated internal policies. Last month, a French court ruling closed Amazon warehouses in the country for weeks after a large workers union that petitioned warehouse workers argued that the company was not doing enough to protect them on the job. The store only reopened after Amazon promised new health guarantees and offered better benefits.

Earlier this month, a prominent Amazon vice president resigned from the company, accusing him in a scathing public blog post of treating warehouse workers as "consumables of potential pick and pack,quot; and for ignoring "costs. human of the implacable growth and accumulation of wealth and power ".