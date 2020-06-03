Amazon Unboxed Shipping Now Available in 100 New Cities in India – Latest News

Amazon India has expanded its Unpackaged Shipping (PFS) to more than 100 cities in India as part of its sustainability efforts. PFS, an initiative from India, launched in June last year in nine cities.

"With this PFS expansion, over 40 percent of Amazon customer orders shipped from Amazon India fulfillment centers are now free of packaging or significantly reduced packaging. With PFS, multiple customer orders are secured and transported in reusable bags during deliveries. " a statement said.



The company said the PFS algorithm leverages technology and applies it to orders based on parameters such as the customer's location, the distance the order must travel, and the category of the requested product.

Products shipped without packaging include tech accessories, home products and home improvement, shoes, luggage, and more.

Liquids, fragile items, and personal care products that need additional protection during transportation continue to ship with the packaging.

"At Amazon India, we are working aggressively to build innovative and sustainable packaging solutions that will help us minimize waste. We have been working with various brands to provide e-commerce friendly packaging to further reduce the use of secondary packaging," he said. the Director of Amazon India (Customer and Supply Chain Compliance) said Prakash Kumar Dutta.

Expanding PFS to 100 cities in one year is a testament to Amazon's commitment to sustainability, he added.