Amazon Raises $ 10 Billion in Debt Sales with Record Low Interest Rates – Up News Info

Amazon said Wednesday that it closed the sale of fresh debt worth $ 10 billion at record low interest rates. It sold six tranches of notes between $ 1 billion and $ 2.5 billion with maturities of up to 50 years. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which could include paying off other debts, share buybacks, acquisitions, capital expenditures, or other uses.

The companies have been raising cash at a rapid rate to build up a buffer that allows them to get through the COVID-19 crisis and, more recently, to refinance old debts. The interest rates they need to offer depend on their credit rating and how many investors want the bonds. With months of home shelter directives, Amazon has become a favorite action, the beauty of the ball. The debt was rated investment grade and demand was high, resulting in a record low 0.4% interest rate for a $ 1 billion tranche in notes. That's reportedly a drop for corporate bond issuance, and it was because the offer was oversubscribed. The rates in the other notes ranged from 0.8% to 2.5%.

Amazon shares ended unchanged for the day, without a hair (-0.08%) at $ 2,476.30. The company has a market capitalization of nearly $ 1.24 trillion and its shares have risen nearly 40% to date. The shares rose so much that broker Charles Schwab said this week he will start offering something called Stock Slices, which will give investors the ability to invest in a portion of the S&P 500 stock starting at $ 5, Fortune reported. Slices was created in response to the growing demand for FAANG shares: Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Apple and Google. The most affordable of them, Facebook, closed Wednesday at $ 230 a share.