Amanda Stanton reacts to claim that she brought children to protest the & # 39; fame & # 39;

Amanda Stanton / Instagram
Amanda Stanton supports his decision to take his daughters to a Black Lives Matter protest.
On Wednesday, The Bachelor star shared a photo of herself and 5 years Charlie participating in a peaceful demonstration in Newport Beach, California. While many of her 1.2 million Instagram followers applauded Amanda for leaving her and her 8-year-old daughter Kinsley Witnessing the story, a commenter expressed disappointment.
"I can't believe you put your girls into an uncompromising situation and strike fear into their hearts just out of shame. What a shame!" The Instagram user wrote, to which Amanda replied, "I wasn't scared and she was very peaceful. I was proud to make her signature and be there and I'm happy to have experienced the excitement and passion in everyone who is there."
Amanda then posted a longer response to criticism on her Instagram stories.
"I understand that not everyone feels comfortable protesting or bringing children and I totally understand it! I went from one place to another and it was a decision I made so that they could learn from an early age to use their voice and exercise their rights to stand up for something so important. "
Describing the meeting as "peaceful and powerful," Amanda continued, "No book or word can teach you the passion and excitement behind what you experienced today."
"I hope it encourages them to be braver than they were when it came to using their voice and taking action," the mother of two concluded.
During today's Newport Beach protest, a car passed through a crowd of protesters. In images of the incident shared by NBC Los AngelesProtesters are seen fleeing for safety as the Mini Cooper crosses the busy street. The driver of the vehicle was taken into police custody. NBC LA reports that a cyclist was hit but did not suffer life-threatening injuries.
Amanda told another commenter who asked her if she witnessed what happened: "We left 15 minutes early and we are safe, but I am so shocked and sad that it happened. It really was such a beautiful and peaceful day."
The television star and fashion designer is among dozens of celebrities attending protests for racial equality after the police murder of George Floyd.