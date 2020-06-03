Amanda Stanton reacts to claim that she brought children to protest the & # 39; fame & # 39;

Amanda Stanton supports his decision to take his daughters to a Black Lives Matter protest.

On Wednesday, The Bachelor star shared a photo of herself and 5 years Charlie participating in a peaceful demonstration in Newport Beach, California. While many of her 1.2 million Instagram followers applauded Amanda for leaving her and her 8-year-old daughter Kinsley Witnessing the story, a commenter expressed disappointment.

"I can't believe you put your girls into an uncompromising situation and strike fear into their hearts just out of shame. What a shame!" The Instagram user wrote, to which Amanda replied, "I wasn't scared and she was very peaceful. I was proud to make her signature and be there and I'm happy to have experienced the excitement and passion in everyone who is there."

Amanda then posted a longer response to criticism on her Instagram stories.

"I understand that not everyone feels comfortable protesting or bringing children and I totally understand it! I went from one place to another and it was a decision I made so that they could learn from an early age to use their voice and exercise their rights to stand up for something so important. "