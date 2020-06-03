Amanda Seales reveals that her contract is valid in & # 39; The Real & # 39; and you haven't renewed it

Viewers of the hit daytime talk show "The Real,quot; are eager to see what the hosting table will look like next season after Amanda Seales revealed some things related to her contract.

On Tuesday, Amanda joined her friend and fellow actor Brandon Victor Dixon on Instagram Live as they discussed what is currently happening in our country during the post-death uprisings of Geroge Floyd.

During their discussion, they touched on the issue of not limiting yourself in the workplace. Amanda then said: "I have arrived because my contract is in & # 39; The Real & # 39 ;, and I did not renew it because I do not feel well in my soul to be in a place where I can not speak to my people the way I You need to talk to them and people who speak to me disparagingly are not being handled. "

She continued: “I am not in a space where I can, as a complete black woman, have my voice, and my coworkers also have their voices and where the people at the top are not respecting the need for black voices to be present. . the top too. "

Later, Amanda turned to social media to reach out to those who thought she had a problem with the show's other co-hosts.

She said, "Don't try to create a false dissent between me and the co-hosts of & # 39; The Real & # 39;. You're already so fucking cheesy, there's a pandemic and an uprising in progress, and you still can't find sh * t more to do, and try to create a conflict that doesn't exist. "

Loni Love posted the video on her page and said, "You make me laugh, you make me think, you make me a better woman … thank you, Amanda Seales."

Like us previously Amanda reportedly became a permanent host of the show in January this year.

At that time, she expressed her enthusiasm for joining the other ladies and said: “We are in a business and in a city when they are watching you so much, you have to play the game. It really is silly when you can get to a space where there are four women that I get along well with on and off the screen. We have different personalities, different points of view, but that's the world. "

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94