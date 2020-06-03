Amanda Seales LEAVES & # 39; The Real & # 39;

Comedian Amanda Seales surprised fans when she announced her departure from the talk show during the day, The Real, just a few months after joining the celebrity lineup.

Seales spoke about why she decided not to continue with the talk show and, according to her, the producers were trying to censor her.

"I didn't renew it, because it doesn't feel good for my soul to be in a place where I can't speak to my people the way they need to be spoken to," he explained.

"And where the people who are desperately talking to me are not being handled, I am not in a space where as a complete black woman I can have my voice and my coworkers also have their voices and where the people at the top are not respecting the need for black voices to also be at the top. "

His fans supported his decision to leave the show. Who will replace it?