Amanda Seales comes out of & # 39; The Real & # 39; because 'it doesn't feel good for my soul'

KPLR-TV

Instead of being saddened by her decision to leave the morning talk show just six months after joining as a co-host, fans are excited that Amanda will put herself above anything.

Up News Info –

Amanda Seales made a big announcement during a new Instagram Live session. The television personality revealed to his online fans that he had decided to quit. "The real"six months after she joined the program as a new co-host.

"Well, you know what happened to me today: I arrived because my contract is in & # 39; The Real & # 39; and I did not renew it, because it does not feel good for my soul to be in a place where I can not, talk to my people the way they need to be talked to. And where the people who are talking to me desperately are not being handled, "he explained Tuesday, June 2.

She went on to say, "I am not in a space where, as a complete black woman, I can have my voice and my coworkers also have their voices and where people at the top do not respect the need for black voices to be at the top as well. "

<br />

Despite her departure, things seem to be fine between her and her former hosts, including Jeannie mai, Tamera Mowry and Adrienne Bailon, as he still follows them on Instagram. However, Amanda and Loni love they are not followed on the photo sharing platform.

Rather than being sad about her decision, fans were excited that Amanda walked out of the morning talk show and put herself above anything. "I am very proud of @amandaseales for protecting the tranquility here and continuing to do everything possible to represent us in the most sincere way! I strive to have that level of integrity in my life," a fan applauded her on Twitter.

Another fan commented, "Who's surprised he's gone, not me. Real is too watered down for Amanda Seales. She was too real for Real." Meanwhile, someone else pointed out: "People don't like @amandaseales because they are telling the truth and that makes people feel uncomfortable."

Your departure marks the second time that a co-host leaves the program after Tamar braxton. Meanwhile, Amanda's former hosts have yet to break the silence on her departure.