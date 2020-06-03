Amanda Seales abandons the real: "It doesn't feel good with my soul,quot;

In a move that many people saw coming, Amanda Seales decided not to renew her contract at The Real. The now-former hostess explained why she is choosing not to return.

Viewers have seen Amanda bump into her co-stars over their differing views on the multicultural show when she was a cast member. When it was announced that she would be the new permanent voice in place of Tamar Braxton, fans felt it would not last long.

Amanda's passionate personality backed up by her strong academic background is a force that some felt didn't fit in with The Real who spoke of serious issues, but was lighter.

‘My contract ends at The Real, and I didn't renew it. It doesn't feel good for my soul to be in a place where I can't speak to my people the way they need to be spoken to. And where the people who are desperately talking to me are not being handled. I'm not in a space where, as a complete black woman, I can have my voice and my coworkers also have their voices, and where people at the top don't respect the need for black voices to be at the top, too. & # 39;

However, he wanted to make it clear that he did not leave because he is colliding with Loni Love.

Seales turned to his Instagram story to say: ‘Don't try to create a false dissent between me and the co-hosts of The areal. All of you so cheesy. There is a whole pandemic and uprising in progress, and you still can't find anything else to do, but try to create some kind of conflict that doesn't exist? I kept following Loni Love. I have not stopped following anyone. What they won't understand is that adult women do adult women's business. That's what they don't understand, and what I have to do with my business has nothing to do with them, sisters. "

Ad

What do you think of Amanda's ad?



CelebrityInsider.org – Post views:

0 0