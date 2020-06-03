Alia Bhatt's photo with sister Shaheen Bhatt is too cute to miss



Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt have often set themselves sibling goals by being each other's support system through thick and thin. It is quite evident that they share a special link, which can also be seen in their social media posts. Now, another publication with the two sisters has caught the attention of Internet users.

Alia recently shared an adorable photo of Shaheen with herself. In the photo, the sisters are facing each other but with a glass that separates them. In addition to sharing the image, Alia wrote, "Hello, honey." After seeing the photo, Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima also left a sweet comment. Riddhima wrote: "Too cute @aliabhatt @shaheen,quot; with heart smilies. Take a look at the image below.

On the job front, Alia has some very interesting projects like Brahmastra, Gangubhai Kathiawadi and Takht. It will also play a small but crucial role in the RRR of SS Rajamouli.