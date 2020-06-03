Alec Baldwin applauds after being criticized by Woody Allen Post on Blackout Tuesday

WENN / FayesVision

Social media users do not hesitate to criticize the actor for his publication with people who criticized him for promoting Woody, who is involved in a sexual assault scandal.

Alec Baldwin He received criticism for his decision to promote a new episode of his Podcast with Woody Allen. That might be fine for most people, but some disagreed with the fact that Alec posted it on Blackout Tuesday.

"Woody Allen's new book, Apropos of Nothing, begins with a portrait of his father, a World War I Navy veteran and gunman in a firing squad," Alec wrote on his Instagram account on Tuesday 2 of June. the first in a series of surprising and fascinating stories of a life that went from the Brooklyn Jewish working class in the 1940s to movie sets in Rome and Paris. "

First "Saturday night live"added cast member," the book also addresses the allegation of a sexual abuse incident caused by Dylan Farrow. Allen and Alec cover it all, as well as how he is doing in the coronavirus era, in this candid and comprehensive interview. "

Social media users did not hesitate to criticize Alec for his post. Most people criticized the actor for promoting Woody, who is involved in a sexual assault scandal. Also, people were unhappy with the poor timing message as it was posted on Blackout Tuesday where everyone was asked to pause at everything and educate themselves on the Black Lives Matter movement after George Floyd's death .

Alec noted the criticism and quickly responded. "Throughout this podcast, we have often reserved guests who have requested or required a specific publication date to promote a project. We do our best to honor those requests. Allen is no exception," he explained. "As for the perceived lack of sensitivity on BlackOutTuesday, I had no idea this … national day of whatever."

"The professional lives of some people cannot be put on hold at the vagaries of political correctness," he continued. "I think Allen is innocent and that is my right. Publishing a black screen today or any other day, even if it is a decent sentiment, is not an effective political position. Voting and working to register others to vote is more … practical. "