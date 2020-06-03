Adobe hires Nitin Singhal to run India Digital Experience business – Latest news

Software expert Adobe has appointed Nitin Singhal, CEO of Salesforce, as its chief digital experience business for India.

Singhal will head Adobe's Digital Experience business across the country and report to Ben Goodman, Head of Digital Experience, APAC, Adobe.

"Singhal is an experienced leader touted for leading high-performance teams, transforming technology businesses, and building strategies for long-term growth," Goodman said.

At Salesforce, he was responsible for building a market launch strategy for executing scales, partners, and channels as vice president of commercial business.

Singhal has played a diverse set of leadership roles for some of the industry's top brands, including Oracle, IBM, and Microsoft.

"As India becomes an experience economy, digital will be key to unlocking the next phase of growth for business, SMBs and government. Adobe is a leader in digital experiences and has a fantastic suite diverse customers of all sizes across industries, "Singhal said.

The Adobe Experience Platform, the foundation of the Adobe Experience Cloud, is the industry's first specially designed CXM platform, enabling real-time, personalized customer experiences at scale.

Adobe Experience Cloud is targeting an addressable market that Adobe estimates is approximately $ 84 billion by 2022.

Adobe in April hired another Salesforce executive, Simon Tate, as president of its Asia Pacific operations (APAC).

Tate will lead Adobe's businesses across the region, reporting to Paul Robson, Adobe's International President.

