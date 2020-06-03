"It is with great regret that we confirm the death of Chris Trousdale on June 2, 2020 from an undisclosed illness," his representative for Trousdale said in a statement released Wednesday. “He was a light to many and will be missed by his family, friends and fans around the world. Although it seemed that he belonged to all of us, the family requests that he respect his privacy in this time of mourning. If you would like to make a donation in your honor, please give it to ASPCA.
Dream Street broke up in 2002. The group's best singles included It happens every time, I say yes and Sugar rush.
Trousdale's acting career included appearances on the Disney & # 39; s Channel Move it and Austin and Allyas well as the soap opera Days of our lives and Lucifer. He also auditioned for The voice in 2012.
He released his own single, Summer, in 2019 on Spotify.
Trousdale joined Dream Street at age 14 in 1999, teaming up with Jesse McCartney, Greg Raposa, Matt Ballinger, and Frankie Galasso. He was recruited after a successful career as a child actor on Broadway,