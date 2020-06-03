Chris Trousdale, a singer for the boy band Dream Street and later an actor, died Tuesday in a Burbank, California hospital of complications from COVID-19, according to a family member. He was 34 years old.

"It is with great regret that we confirm the death of Chris Trousdale on June 2, 2020 from an undisclosed illness," his representative for Trousdale said in a statement released Wednesday. “He was a light to many and will be missed by his family, friends and fans around the world. Although it seemed that he belonged to all of us, the family requests that he respect his privacy in this time of mourning. If you would like to make a donation in your honor, please give it to ASPCA.

Dream Street broke up in 2002. The group's best singles included It happens every time, I say yes and Sugar rush.

Trousdale's acting career included appearances on the Disney & # 39; s Channel Move it and Austin and Allyas well as the soap opera Days of our lives and Lucifer. He also auditioned for The voice in 2012.