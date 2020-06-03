Actor Fred Willard's cause of death revealed

TMZ reported today on Fred Willard's cause of death. The documents, obtained by TMZ, claim that the legendary actor's cause of death was cardiac arrest. According to the coroner's report, he suffered from myelodysplastic syndrome and also coronary artery disease.

As previously reported, Fred tragically passed away on May 15, after his daughter Hope confirmed the news with the post. She says that Fred made the whole family very happy until he passed away. He died at 6:45 pm.

Amid the information on his death certificate, the fact that Fred also served in the United States Armed Forces and also worked for sixty years in the entertainment business was highlighted. His remains are at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles.

His family told TMZ that Fred made everyone happy until he finally passed away. Fans of the actor know that he appeared in various television shows and movies, including cult comedies such as Presenter, American Wedding, The Wedding Planner, and How high, Among many others.

Fred Willard also had a role in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Fucked Me. Fred died at 86 years old. Fred Willard is not the only comic actor who passed away in the past year.

Ben Stiller's father Jerry Stiller, who worked in the entertainment business for many years, also died. After his death, Jerry Seinfeld said that when Jerry worked at Seinfeld, he was never given any notes on what to change about his performance.

In fact, the way he did it was completely different from how they envisioned it, but he did it so well that they decided it was best not to change it.

Jerry died at the age of 92, and several celebrities and industry actors commemorated him, including his Seinfeld Co-star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who said on her Twitter account that no one stopped laughing while working with Jerry.

Also his own son, Ben Stiller, paid tribute to the actor on his social networks. It is clear that the comedy world lost two of its biggest stars this year.



