ACLU Files Lawsuit Against Minnesota Officials for "Targeting" Reporters – Up News Info

The ACLU filed a class action lawsuit Wednesday against Minneapolis and Minnesota state law enforcement officials over police actions against journalists who have been covering protests over the death of George Floyd.

"Over the past week, Minneapolis Police and the Minnesota State Patrol fired tear gas, sprayed pepper, shot them in the face with rubber bullets, arrested them without cause and threatened journalists at gunpoint, all after that these journalists identified themselves and were otherwise clearly committed to their reporting duties, "the lawsuit says. "These are not isolated incidents. Last week was marked by an extraordinary escalation of illegal force that deliberately attacks journalists."

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Jared Goyette, a freelance journalist who was shot in the face "with less lethal ballistic munitions" while covering protests at the Minneapolis Police Department Third Precinct on May 27. He injured his nose and eyes. , and after receiving medical treatment, he again covered the protests, according to the lawsuit.

In the days after the incident, according to the lawsuit, an officer told Goyette to "shut up" after identifying himself as a member of the press, and in another case, an officer yelled at him and a reporter, "I want to screw you up. peg. "

The lawsuit follows a letter sent to state officials Tuesday, in which all major networks and more than 100 other news organizations take steps to prevent law enforcement officials from targeting journalists while covering the story. .

The ACLU lawsuit documents more than a dozen other cases in which journalists were sprayed with pepper, shot with rubber bullets, or arrested.

The lawsuit seeks a restraining order and a court order prohibiting law enforcement "from engaging in unconstitutional conduct directed against journalists," as well as a statement that the actions violated the Constitution. It also looks for unspecified damage.

On Wednesday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz personally apologized to CNN's Omar Jiménez, who was arrested live with his crew last week while covering the protests. But the ACLU lawsuit said that statements against such attacks on journalists "have proven futile."

The lawsuit names as defendants the city of Minneapolis, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, Minneapolis Police Lt. Robert Kroll, Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, and Col. Minnesota State Patrol Matthew Langer. Representatives of law enforcement agencies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Another high-profile incident occurred Tuesday night, when two Associated Press reporters said they were surrounded and pushed by New York Police Department agents while covering attempts to clear the area as the touch of remains of the city. A video of the incident captured the confrontation.