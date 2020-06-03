A leaked audio appears to show NYPD telling officers to 'shoot those motherfuckers'

Bradley Lamb
20

The leaked audio from a New York police scanner appears to show officers who have orders to shoot and run over protesters.

When an officer describes the scene on the radio, they are ordered to "Shoot those motherfuckers,quot; and "Run over them," before a voice sounds quickly and tells them not to put it on the radio.

A few questions were raised about whether the audio was real or not, but this is what TMZ says:

