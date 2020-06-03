A leaked audio appears to show NYPD telling officers to 'shoot those motherfuckers'

The leaked audio from a New York police scanner appears to show officers who have orders to shoot and run over protesters.

When an officer describes the scene on the radio, they are ordered to "Shoot those motherfuckers,quot; and "Run over them," before a voice sounds quickly and tells them not to put it on the radio.

A few questions were raised about whether the audio was real or not, but this is what TMZ says:

"TMZ independently found the radio broadcasts on a website that records police scanners, so the audio is legitimate. However, police sources tell us … during this latest wave of civil unrest, the radios Police have disappeared, and there is a possibility that the transmissions on the scanner did not originate with the police. "

There have been many complaints about the brutality that the NYPD has been using against the protesters, now it seems that the violence is the result of the police following direct orders, but do they come from the top?