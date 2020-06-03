A $ AP Rocky Slams questions attendance at George Floyd protest

Instagram

Success creator & # 39; Wild for the Night & # 39 ;, accused of using a graffiti-tagged door for the Black Lives Matter protest for a photo opportunity, insists he has been busy marching.

Rapper A $ AP Rocky He has shot critics after he was accused of using a graffiti-tagged door for the Black Lives Matter protest for a photo opportunity.

Early Monday morning (June 1), hit maker "Wild for the Night" appeared in a series of snapshots posing in front of a metal shutter with the anti-police slogan, "F ** k 12" – slang that references to the drug unit.

The images, which were posted on Rocky's AWGE creative agency Twitter account, were captioned, "ASAP Rocky at the Los Angeles protests."

However, the shooting led several followers to question the hip-hop star's intentions with the photos, as Rocky, who was photographed with a scarf tied around his mouth and nose, had not shared any other messages of support. in the wake of protests following the murder of George Floyd by Minnesota police on May 25.

However, Rocky has attacked detractors, insisting that he has not felt the need to broadcast his actions on social media because he has been busy marching alongside protesters in Los Angeles.

"WE PROTEST N DEEZ STREETS, WITHOUT PRESS, WITHOUT CAMERAS, WITHOUT INSTAGRAM," he wrote. "NO 4 THERE ARE NO BRAGGIN OR OPPS RIGHTS FOR PHOTOGRAPHS, S ** T IT WAS ONLY ORIGINAL. 4 ONCE AS EVERYONE GIVES THE SAME PAIN, I DO NOT PUBLISH MY MOVEMENTS, NOT MY THING, BUT WE ARE AWAY FROM SILENT. F * K12 (sic)! "

A $ AP Rocky applauded the enemies.

Fellow rappers J Cole, Bun B, Lil yachty, Wale, Kelly machine gunand Swae Lee they were also among those who participated in weekend protests in the US. USA