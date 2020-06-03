9 Detroit CEOs talk about racism and injustice – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Nine CEOs of Detroit's largest corporations will meet Wednesday morning to speak out against racism and injustice in the United States during a press conference at the Detroit City Hall Auditorium.

The event is scheduled to take place in 09:30 am. and will include:

Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors

Bill Ford, CEO, Ford Motor Company

Mark Stewart, Director of Operations, FCA North America

Jay Farner, CEO of Quicken Loans

Wright Lassiter, President and CEO, Henry Ford Health System

Chris Ilitch, President and CEO, Ilitch Holdings

Dan Loepp, President and CEO, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Gerry Anderson, Executive Chariman, DTE Energy

Gary Torgow, CEO, TCF Financial Corporation

Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony, President of the Detroit Chapter of the NAACP

Mike Duggan, Mayor of Detroit

