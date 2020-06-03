9 Detroit CEOs talk about racism and injustice – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Nine CEOs of Detroit's largest corporations will meet Wednesday morning to speak out against racism and injustice in the United States during a press conference at the Detroit City Hall Auditorium.
The event is scheduled to take place in 09:30 am. and will include:
- Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors
- Bill Ford, CEO, Ford Motor Company
- Mark Stewart, Director of Operations, FCA North America
- Jay Farner, CEO of Quicken Loans
- Wright Lassiter, President and CEO, Henry Ford Health System
- Chris Ilitch, President and CEO, Ilitch Holdings
- Dan Loepp, President and CEO, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Gerry Anderson, Executive Chariman, DTE Energy
- Gary Torgow, CEO, TCF Financial Corporation
- Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony, President of the Detroit Chapter of the NAACP
- Mike Duggan, Mayor of Detroit
Watch it live above.
