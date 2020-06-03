9-1-1 Ryan Guzman apologizes for defending racial slurs

Ryan Guzman apologizes for his "ignorance,quot;.
On Wednesday 9-1-1 star addressed his comments condone his fiancé Chrysti AneUsing racial slurs with an apologetic statement on Twitter.
"I know that my thoughtless words and actions have hurt people and I apologize," he wrote. "I really am sorry, I take responsibility and take full responsibility for my defensiveness and ignorance. I support the Black Community with all my heart and I am educating and listening with an open heart and mind. I promise to use this experience to learn and grow and make real change. All love, Ryan Guzman. "
Earlier this month, Ane faced a backlash after a series of 2011 tweets reappeared, in which she used the word N. Taking to social media, she issued a Sorry and explained that she "did not fully understand the weight of the word,quot; or "the history, the struggles, the oppression,quot; that it entails, and promised to "use my voice for good,quot; in the future.
Later, Guzmán came to his defense during an Instagram Live. "I have a lot of friends, blacks, whites, Asians, Indians, whatever they are, Koreans, and we make fun of each other's races all the time; we call each other insults all the time. We don't get butthurt at all because we know the person real, we know who the others are. We know we're not trying to take us down, "he said, according to TV lineand added: "There is no racist energy coming from this home at all."
the pretty Little Liars Alum's apology comes a day after posting a video on Instagram that addresses what happened. "Try, fail, learn and grow," the publication captioned. "My purpose is to continue helping / supporting my black brothers and sisters in this time of need. All love."
In the video, Guzmán said that after taking the time to reflect, he knew he needed to apologize to those whom he had offended and promised to be a better ally.
"I do not approve of the use of the N word by anyone other than black. That includes all Latinos. That is not our word," he told fans. "I am not here to take away what the black community has gone through or take something away from them. I am here to help them in any way. Through support, through anything. So, with that said, I apologize to those who offended and misrepresented me. by using the wrong term. I support my mental state of 'try, fail, learn, grow' and I will continue to grow, I will continue to help the community. "
After taking his initial stance, several of Guzman's 9-1-1 Co-stars condemned his comments. Oliver Stark tweeted"I can tell you that my opinion is that there is absolutely no excuse for using the n-word. It belongs only to the black community and I absolutely do not agree that anyone else uses it under any circumstances."
Rockmond dunbar also intervened, writing"As a black man, this should go without saying, but just to make sure the people in the back understand when I say this with all my chest: I don't approve of s-t. I don't like s-t. And never I've been someone who allows the word to be used around me by no non-black person. " He added: "And any so-called 'black people' who are jointly signing with their non-black friends to refer to them in that way need to have their butts checked. Too much history, too much pain. Past and present."
Calling Guzmán's behavior "indefensible,quot; Aisha Hinds tweeted, "How I feel daily is a perpetual state of GRIEF. Unfortunately, there is no indefensible version of this discourse that does not exacerbate that pain. There are legions of learned behaviors that must be named and neutralized so that we do not continue to bring them to life. That we can know and DO BETTER. "
