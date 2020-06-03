9-1-1 Ryan Guzman apologizes for defending racial slurs

Ryan Guzman apologizes for his "ignorance,quot;.

On Wednesday 9-1-1 star addressed his comments condone his fiancé Chrysti AneUsing racial slurs with an apologetic statement on Twitter.

"I know that my thoughtless words and actions have hurt people and I apologize," he wrote. "I really am sorry, I take responsibility and take full responsibility for my defensiveness and ignorance. I support the Black Community with all my heart and I am educating and listening with an open heart and mind. I promise to use this experience to learn and grow and make real change. All love, Ryan Guzman. "

Earlier this month, Ane faced a backlash after a series of 2011 tweets reappeared, in which she used the word N. Taking to social media, she issued a Sorry and explained that she "did not fully understand the weight of the word,quot; or "the history, the struggles, the oppression,quot; that it entails, and promised to "use my voice for good,quot; in the future.