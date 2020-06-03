8 easy-to-carry outdoor games to run all summer

Outdoor games are a staple of summer, and this summer, as we are encouraged to socialize more outside than inside, you may want to invest in one or two new games to play with your families, friends, neighbors, etc. . But not all outdoor games are created equally, especially when it comes to ease of transportation. So we summed up eight outdoor games that fit two important criteria: they had to be relatively light and they had to come in an easy-to-carry bag.

Do you have a favorite outdoor portable game? Tell us in the comments and we'll summarize them all!

Cube ball (<7 pounds)

Cube ball The | $ 60 | Amazon

You can call it "Bucket Ball", but we all know this is beer pong, right? Right.

Horseshoes The | $ 19 | Amazon

There is something very old about playing a game of horseshoes, like you should while chewing the sassafras root and hooking your pants.

Kadima (1.4 pounds)

Kadima The | $ 18 | Amazon

The best part of Kadima is when you go to the beach with two friends and then convince them to play with each other so that you can have a little peace and quiet to read your romance novel.

Kan Jam (6.2 lbs)

Kan Jam The | $ 60 | Amazon

Kan Jam is a mix of corn hole, disc golf, and beer pong AND it lights up so you can play at night or just clap your hands excited as you exclaim, "¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡

Portable cornhole (4.3 lbs)

Corn hole The | $ 34 | Amazon

I would tell you that I am too dame to make the obvious "cornhole" joke, but you and I both know it is a lie, and I am committed to the truth in journalism, so.

Ring toss (2.1 lbs)

Throwing hoops The | $ 38 | Amazon

The ring toss is a classic of the lawn games genre, and this little set is a great choice because it comes with different style rings (rope and plastic) that make the game more challenging or easier, so you can customize the rules of the game. based on the age and skill level of the players.

Tumbling Woods (27.7 lbs)

Tumbling Timbers The | $ 60 | Amazon

This is essentially jumbo Jenga. It's also technically cheating for him to include in this roundup because it's too heavy to be considered "easy to carry", but the opportunity for me to encourage him to use the marker this set comes with to turn blocks into Dirty Jenga is too much to resist.

Yard dice (4.6 lbs)

Patio dice The | $ 26 | Amazon

These oversized wOoden's dice can be used to play any type of dice game, but the most common use for them is Yardzee, which is Yatzee but just outside.