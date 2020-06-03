6 Atlanta Police Officers Charged With Attacking Two College Students

Six Atlanta police officers were charged in the arrest of two Atlanta college students during the city's curfew on Saturday.

The video went viral, showing the two officers, both black, dragging students from a car before surprising them with Tasers. Both men were also fired, while other officers involved were put into service.

The students were Spelman College student Taniyah Pilgrim, 20, and Morehouse College student Messiah Young, 22.

"The conduct in this incident is not indicative of the way we treat people in the city of Atlanta and it certainly is not indicative of how we treat our children," District Attorney Paul Howard said of the incident.

Young also intervened after the news of the officer's charges was announced.

"I feel more confident now that these monsters are off the street and can no longer terrorize people," Young said.

People now wonder when New York police officers will face charges for their unprovoked attacks on peaceful protesters.