5,000 Texas National Guard Soldiers summoned in response to violence, looting – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

GRAN PRADERA, Texas () – The Texas National Guard says that by the end of the week, there will be 5,000 members summoned across the state in response to violence and looting in Dallas and other Texas cities.

Col. Mike Wallace of the Texas National Guard says 1,300 will be called up for weekends.

On Wednesday afternoon, a unit of about 30 men and women left their base in Grand Prairie.

Colonel Wallace said they were on their way to Hurst after requested by Texas DPS.

The colonel said 100 other members of the Texas National Guard were on standby in downtown Dallas in case they were called to help the Dallas police.

The colonel said Monday night that troops were on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge in Dallas, where hundreds of protesters were.

The National Guard assisted the police with the arrests, but they do not take the initiative.

They are there to help the police.

Governor Abbott first called the Guard on Saturday afternoon.

His first assignment was in downtown Dallas on Sunday night for the curfew.

Colonel Wallace said members of the Guard live in North Texas. "We are your neighbor, we are your co-worker, our children play soccer with your children, so all these people here are part of these communities."

But Wallace also recognized that when they're in uniform, it adds a level of seriousness and seriousness.

"We do not take our responsibility lightly. All my soldiers here feel like the rest of us about the tragedy that took place in Minnesota, but we are here to protect the citizens of Texas and we are here to help the police. If that it means we are also here to protect businesses and citizens, we will. "

The colonel said he hopes they can retire in the middle of next week.

The Texas National Guard has assisted with the state's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Members have previously been in food banks helping to distribute food and have also helped disinfect nursing homes that is still ongoing.