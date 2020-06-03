50 cents ridiculed for misspelling George Floyd while trolling Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King

WENN

The rapper & # 39; In da Club & # 39; He tries to mock the two television presenters for allegedly keeping silent about George's death and the Black Lives Matter movement, but fails.

50 cents is using the growing Black Lives Matter movement to rekindle their enmity with Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King. The rapper-turned-actor, who in the past criticized the two television hosts for shooting down black men and for his alleged alliance with powerful white men, alleged that the former queen of the daytime talk show and her best friend have been notably quietly in the middle of the stream. social unrest.

He posted a photo of Oprah and Gayle that declared them "missing." A text about him read: "Last seen, shooting down black men, but can't find where the murder of Greg Floyd is, or any injustice directed at black men," and added in the caption, "Only real people".

But instead of understanding his point, people were distracted by his misspelling of George Floyd as "Greg Floyd". Twitter users started roasting it, and a puzzled person asked, "GREG FLOYD ????????" Another also pointed out his mistake: "Curtis … who is Greg?"

"Well, maybe it's because no one in the name of Greg Floyd has been killed by the police," someone joked, while a fourth user commented on Fiddy's tweet, "Yeah, but the 'done' thing. is that Greg Floyd did not die George Floyd did … "

Another criticized the "Power"star / co-creator for calling Oprah and Gayle", he's concerned about what Oprah and Gayle are talking about, but can't even remember their name. this is what happens when you are too eager to call others before you check yourself. "

Despite the 50 Cent indictment, Oprah and Gayle have addressed George's murder in the latest edition of their "Oprah & # 39; s Your Life in Focus: A Vision Forward," which he presented in late May. Speaking of the protests that stemmed from the tragedy, the media mogul said, "There are many legitimate riots and disturbances, based on what we all saw this week. We literally witnessed how a man's life was turned off earlier." . our own eyes. "

She continued: "It is an image that I cannot get out of my consciousness, and I think it is a wake-up call for all of us, particularly in our country. Ralph Ellison once wrote that when people feel invisible long enough, it will attack the world to remind them that they exist. "

"We cannot tolerate hate crimes perpetrated by the authorities in this country. We need to speak up and say 'That will not happen under my surveillance'," he added. "We will do the necessary work to dismantle in our own way … all the constructions of injustice."

Oprah also visited her Instagram page on May 29 to discuss George's death. She wrote along with a 46-year-old CGI image, "I've been trying to process what can be said or heard right now. I haven't been able to get the image of the knee in his neck outside my head. It's all there. mornings when I get up and do my daily chores. While I pour coffee, tie my shoes and breathe, I think, "He can't do this."

"And now the video from the other angle of two other officers pinning him down. My heart sinks even further," he continued regretting. "His family and friends say he was a gentle giant. His death has now shown us that he had a giant soul. If the breadth of a soul is determined by its sphere of influence, George Floyd is a Mighty soul."

Adding the hashtag #GeorgeFloyd, Oprah also promised: "We say your name. But this time we will not let your name be just a hashtag. Your spirit is raised by the screams of all of us who ask for justice in your name!"