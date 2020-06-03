$ 5 billion lawsuit claims Google incognito mode spies on you – BGR

Google's incognito mode is a browser setting that allows users to presumably browse the web privately, without leaving behind identifying information about themselves – at least, that's what the average person might think.

However, a new class action lawsuit has just been filed alleging that, in fact, the opposite is the case and that Google's behavior is more like illegal wiretapping.

A Google spokesperson said the company will vigorously defend itself against the claims.

All those times when you open a new Google Chrome window and try browsing the internet in so-called "incognito mode,quot; it may not be as incognito as you think, in fact, according to a class action lawsuit filed against Google on Tuesday, the company actually You are spying on user activity while this setting is activated.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in San Jose, California, accuses Google's parent company Alphabet Inc. of silently accumulating data about what people do online and the sites they visit in private browser mode, by Reuters. From the text of the lawsuit: “Google promises consumers that they can & # 39; surf the web privately & # 39; and stay in control of what information (users) share with Google. To prevent information from being shared with Google, Google recommends that its consumers only need to start a browser such as Google Chrome, Safari, Microsoft Edge or Firefox in & # 39; private browsing mode & # 39 ;. Both statements are false. "

In fact, the language on demand continues, when users take one or both of those steps, the company "continues to track, collect and identify their browsing data in real time, in violation of federal and state laws on wiretapping and in violation of consumers' rights to privacy. "

The proposed class size of plaintiffs in this action could include "million,quot; numbers, according to the lawsuit, which also seeks at least $ 5,000 in damages per user for violations of California's privacy laws, as well as federal statutes. from wiretapping.

In response to the lawsuit, Google spokesman José Castaneda said the company plans to vigorously defend itself against the allegations made here. He also noted the following disclosure made every time he opens a new incognito tab. This is what you see when you do:

Image Source: Google

Keep in mind that second bullet column, which explains that even in incognito mode, "Your activity may still be visible to the websites you visit, your employer or school, (and) your Internet service provider."

"Incognito mode in Chrome gives you the option to browse the Internet without your activity being saved in your browser or device," Castaneda said, according to The New York Times.

On a related note, Google has made some big changes to incognito browsing over the past year, including closing a loophole that allowed websites to spot incognito browsing sessions. News publishers have responded to this move, which would otherwise give people even more freedom to use incognito sessions to perform a final run around pay walls, by increasingly requiring users to register and log in as registered users if you want to see publishers content at all.

Image Source: Alastair Grant / AP / Shutterstock