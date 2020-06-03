Home Local News 5.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest – Up News Info Los Angeles

Matilda Coleman
SEARLES VALLEY (CBSLA) – A 5.5-magnitude earthquake shook San Bernardino County Wednesday night.

The earthquake occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. about 10 miles south of Searles Valley, near Ridgecrest, and at a depth of nearly 4.3 miles, according to the US Geological Survey. USA

The tremor was felt in all the surrounding counties.

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said in a tweet that the tremor was at the southern end of the replication zone.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

