5.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest – Up News Info Los Angeles

SEARLES VALLEY (CBSLA) – A 5.5-magnitude earthquake shook San Bernardino County Wednesday night.

The earthquake occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. about 10 miles south of Searles Valley, near Ridgecrest, and at a depth of nearly 4.3 miles, according to the US Geological Survey. USA

The tremor was felt in all the surrounding counties.

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said in a tweet that the tremor was at the southern end of the replication zone.

Yes, an earthquake. An M5.5 at the southern end of the 2019 Ridgecrest aftershock zone. This is a great late aftershock. Remember I said they are common? – Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) June 4, 2020

There were no immediate reports of damage.