5.5 magnitude earthquake strikes desert region of Southern California

RIDGECREST, California (AP) – A magnitude 5.5 earthquake shook the California desert region, where a powerful earthquake last summer was followed by thousands of aftershocks.

The United States Geological Survey says Wednesday's earthquake occurred at 6:32 p.m. and was centered 13.6 miles north of the small town of Ridgecrest.

A dispatcher from the Ridgecrest Police Department said there were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

The earthquake felt like a bump and shake in a high-rise building in downtown Las Vegas. Local television news broadcasts were halted when presenters reported that the lights were swaying in their studios.

It also shook buildings in downtown Los Angeles.

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake on July 5, 2019 and a 6.4 magnitude earthquake the day before shook the region strongly.

The damage caused by those earthquakes occurred at the facilities of the extensive China Lake Naval Air Weapons Station, as well as in the nearby communities of Trona and Ridgecrest.