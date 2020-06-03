& # 39; Just Mercy & # 39; Launches Digitally Free to Support Black Lives Matter

Pictures of Warner Bros.

Starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx, the legal-drama film follows civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson as he is tasked with securing the liberty of the wrongfully accused Walter McMillian.

Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxxreal life legal drama "Just pity"It has been made free to stream online in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Officials at the studio at Warner Bros. will allow U.S.-based viewers to digitally rent the 2019 movie for free during the month of June in hopes of highlighting the need to address racial injustice in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minnesota Police on May 25

"Just Mercy" is a biographical film about the work of civil rights lawyer Bryan Stevenson, played by Jordan, who is tasked with securing the freedom of Walter McMillian, a black man who was wrongfully accused of murdering a white girl in mid of the 1980s and sentenced to death in Alabama. Foxx played McMillian.

In a statement released Tuesday (June 2), Warner Bros. bosses explained, "We believe in the power of history. Our movie & # 39; Just Mercy & # 39 ;, based on the life of the civil rights lawyer Bryan Stevenson is a resource that we can humbly offer to those who are interested in learning more about systemic racism that affects our society. "

"For the month of June, & # 39; Just Mercy & # 39; will be available to rent for free on digital platforms in the United States."

They continued, "To be an active part of the change that our country is so desperately seeking, we encourage you to learn more about our past and the countless injustices that have brought us to where we are today."

"Thank you to the artists, storytellers, and advocates who helped make this film a reality. Look with your family, friends, and allies. To learn more about Bryan Stevenson and his work at the Equal Justice Initiative, visit EJI.org."