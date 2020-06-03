& # 39; Batwoman & # 39; seeks to bring a new character in place of Ruby Rose's Kate Kane

The CW

Weeks after the series' protagonist announced her departure, a cast announcement is posted on Reddit revealing Ryan Wilder as "the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and highly disciplined."

"Batwoman"bosses are looking for a whole new character to replace Ruby pinkKate Kane on the hit TV show.

The Australian actress announced that she had quit the series after just one season last month (May), prompting producers to respond quickly and assure fans that they would go ahead with the show and recast the lead role.

Now, according to a cast announcement posted on Reddit, Rose and her character will be removed from the call sheet, and her replacement will represent a new character named Ryan Wilder.

"It's nice, messy, a little silly and untamed," says one description. With no one in his life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug dealer, sidestepping the GCPD (Gotham City Police Department) and masking his pain with bad habits. Today, reformed and sober, Ryan lives in a truck with his plant. "

"A girl who would steal milk from a stray cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and disciplined."

Like Ruby Rose's Kane, Wilder will be "an outgoing lesbian" and "not her stereotypical American hero."

The release notice encourages all LGBTQ + actors to try out the role.

Announcing her decision to walk away from the show, Ruby wrote: "This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the highest respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved in the show in both Vancouver and Los Angeles. … Thank you thank you to everyone who made the first season a success. I am truly grateful. "