36-year-old Southfield man charged after trying to run over police during protest – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – A 36-year-old Southfield man was charged after attempting to run over police officers on bicycles during a protest.

John Holliman has been charged with two counts of criminal assault and third degree flight and evasion.

It happened on Friday, May 29 at 9 p.m. in Griswold and West Fort Street during the protest for the murder of George Floyd.

It was reported during the protest that Holliman saw two uniformed bicycle officers from the Detroit Police Department, who drove directly toward the officers, taking them to the sidewalk to escape harm.

Holliman then fled fully marked police cars northbound on I-75 toward I-94 westbound, sometimes reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

He eventually arrived at a service station at Central Avenue and West Vernor, where he was detained by Michigan state police and placed under arrest.

