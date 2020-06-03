300-acre vegetation fire destroys homes, causes evacuations in Suisun city – Up News Info San Francisco

SUISUN CITY (Up News Info SF) – A vegetation fire in the city of Suisun destroyed several houses and led to evacuations on Wednesday afternoon.

According to reports, five houses have been burned and at least 100 structures have been threatened.

About 200 firefighters were fighting the fire. Contra Costa County Firefighters were assisting the Suisun City Fire Department. Fairfield, Crockett, El Cerrito and Rodeo-Hercules, and Con Fire also shipped engines.

Authorities say the 100 degree weather and strong westerly winds quickly pushed the fire to four alarms.

The fire broke out at 3:30 in the Kellogg Street swamp and spread to about 300 acres, according to Suisun City Fire Chief Justin Vincent.

Authorities asked people to avoid the area.

Evacuations affecting residents along Elmwood and Maple streets have been ordered, according to reports.

Crystal Middle School located at 400 Whispering Bay Lane is a designated evacuation site.

School officials ask that only evacuees and people working in an official capacity come to the site.

The Suisun City Wildlife Center was damaged and firefighters released animals (foxes, rabbits, coyotes) into the wild.

The fire is under investigation. The cause is still unknown.