3 additional officers involved in George Floyd's death charged

An announcement has been made about the officers involved in the murder of George Floyd.
On May 25, Floyd was pronounced dead after the Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin He pinned the 46-year-old man to the ground, kneeling on Floyd's neck. On May 29, after the video of Floyd's death prompted a call for justice, Chauvin was arrested and has since been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. When Chauvin was arrested, the other three officers involved …J.A. Keung, Thomas laneand Tou Thao—They were fired from the police department but were not charged.
Now attorney general Keith Ellison has announced that the three additional officers have been officially charged. Ellison is also improving the charge against Chauvin for a second-degree murder felony.
According to court records obtained by E! News, Keung, Lane and Thao face two felony charges: Aiding and Committing Second Degree Murder and Aiding and Killing Second Degree Murder.
The first charge comes with a maximum sentence of no more than 40 years, while the second charge comes with a maximum sentence of no more than 10 years, or the payment of a $ 20,000 fine.
In response to this announcement, attorney Benjamin Crump He has shared the reaction of the Floyd family through social networks.
"This is a bittersweet moment for the George Floyd family," Crump wrote on Instagram. "We are deeply satisfied that Attorney General Keith Ellison has taken decisive action in this case, arresting and charging all officers involved in the death of George Floyd and improving the charge against Derek Chauvin for the felony of second-degree murder."
On June 1, Floyd's cause of death was revealed in a separate autopsy, citing that his death was "caused by suffocation due to compression of the neck and back that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain."
"Independent examiners found that weight on the back, handcuffs, and positioning were contributing factors because they impaired Mr. Floyd's ability to diaphragm to function," the report reported in E! News from George's family attorney declared. "Based on all the evidence, the doctors said it now appears that Mr. Floyd died on the scene."
Hours after the independent autopsy was released, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner also shared his results.
In his press release, obtained by E! News from June 1, Floyd's cause of death was "a cardiopulmonary arrest complicating neck submission, restriction, and compression."
In addition, the coroner stated that the injury occurred when Floyd "experienced cardiopulmonary arrest while being held by the police officer (s)."
Other important conditions, as stated by the medical examiner, included "arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease; fentanyl poisoning; recent use of methamphetamine." Floyd's form of death was considered murder.