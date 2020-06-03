3 additional officers involved in George Floyd's death charged

An announcement has been made about the officers involved in the murder of George Floyd.

On May 25, Floyd was pronounced dead after the Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin He pinned the 46-year-old man to the ground, kneeling on Floyd's neck. On May 29, after the video of Floyd's death prompted a call for justice, Chauvin was arrested and has since been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. When Chauvin was arrested, the other three officers involved …J.A. Keung, Thomas laneand Tou Thao—They were fired from the police department but were not charged.

Now attorney general Keith Ellison has announced that the three additional officers have been officially charged. Ellison is also improving the charge against Chauvin for a second-degree murder felony.

According to court records obtained by E! News, Keung, Lane and Thao face two felony charges: Aiding and Committing Second Degree Murder and Aiding and Killing Second Degree Murder.

The first charge comes with a maximum sentence of no more than 40 years, while the second charge comes with a maximum sentence of no more than 10 years, or the payment of a $ 20,000 fine.