2,700 arrests, 66 police vehicles damaged since the start of the George Floyd protests – Up News Info Los Angeles

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police have arrested more than 2,700 people, including nearly 200 for looting and violence, since protests over the death of George Floyd began last week.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said about 2,500 of the arrests were for lack of dispersal or for breaking the curfew.

Moore also said that 66 LAPD vehicles have been damaged, seven of which were burned.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 30: "Unexcused,quot; is scribbled in a heart near an LAPD vehicle that caught fire during protests following the death of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama / Getty Images)

While many of the protests across Southern California and across the country have remained peaceful, looting and riots have occurred near many of the protest sites, most recently in Van Nuys, Hollywood, and Santa Monica.

Police were preparing for another major demonstration scheduled for noon Tuesday in
Hollywood from Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here