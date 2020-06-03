2020 Miss America Camille Schrier will hold the title for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier received her crown in December, and it has been revealed that she will become the first woman to hold the title in two years. The Miss America organization announced this week that the 2021 competition has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that means Schrier is making history.

"Now I realized that I'm probably going to be a Danger asks, "Schrier joked with People magazine. "It is definitely amazing. As someone who is a non-traditional competitor in the Miss America organization … it's kind of a brand for me to do it this way."

.@MissAmerica @CamilleSchrier analyzes her background as a biochemist and details her association with @ 3M to create & # 39; Science At Home & # 39 ;, a new and free STEM content resource aimed at increasing young children's interest in science. #CheddarLive pic.twitter.com/Ce61RpjIF9 – Cheddar🧀 (@cheddar) May 26, 2020

The 24-year-old is no stranger to making history when it comes to the Miss America pageant. For her talent portion of the competition last year, the pharmacy student conducted the first scientific demonstration.

Schrier is a PharmD student at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Pharmacy, and his platform includes drug safety and abuse prevention and promoting STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education.

The contest queen says she is embracing the fact that she really doesn't do anything the usual way, and she believes it's important for young people to see it. Schrier says that sometimes we feel like we have to be equal to everyone else, but it's better to "do your own thing, create your own path."

Schrier also thinks it's "cool,quot; to be the first Miss America to have the title in two years, and joked a second time that "it's better to be a Danger ask now ".

@MissAmerica and pride of Upper Makefield @CamilleSchrier will be presented at the virtual conference. https://t.co/1EOHhNmRbJ – Chris English (@CourierEnglish) May 19, 2020

She also noted that her first year as Miss America has been nothing like she imagined, given the fact that the new coronavirus has forced her to be creative when it comes to spreading her message because she can't appear at traditional events in person. . .

Camille Schrier says this is not a situation that the century-old Miss America organization faced, and she is the first person to confront it. This unique opportunity has led her to wonder how her field work can be adapted and brought to the Internet.

With that in mind, Schrier has joined forces with 3M to launch Science at home, a free online program for teachers and students ages 6 to 12. It provides STEM-focused video content, including Schrier showing two scientific experiments.



