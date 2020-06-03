2-year-old missing mother found dead in dumpster in central Texas, mother accused – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Police charged a central Texas mother who said her 2-year-old son went missing Monday afternoon in a park with injuries to a boy after the boy's body was found in a dumpster Tuesday, KWTX reported. TV, affiliate of Waco Up News Info.

The mother's original statement to the police resulted in an Amber Alert.

Police discovered Frankie Gonzales' body in a dumpster near a church about two miles from the park.

His mother, Laura Sánchez, had told police that her son disappeared after she briefly walked away.

Police spokesman Garen Bynum said investigators determined that the boy was never in the park.

Police said Sánchez provided information that led to the discovery of the boy's body around 8:00 a.m.