16 YouTubers who have shown their support for the Black Lives Matter movement

one)
Jackie Aina tweeted a list of black owned skincare and beauty brands to support:
2)
Emma Chamberlain donated and shared various BLM organizations to her followers:
3)
David Dobrik attended the Black Lives Matter protest in Santa Monica and also donated $ 50,000:
4)
Logan Paul implored whites to "use their privilege,quot; to help advance the movement, while acknowledging their own ignorance and vowing to educate themselves:
5)
Alissa Ashley attended the BLM protests and encouraged her followers who are unable to attend to donate, sign petitions, or educate themselves:
6)
James Charles has been using his GI stories to highlight the black MUAs to follow.
7)
PatrickStarrr used his thousands of Sephora points, which can be exchanged for beauty products, to donate to various BLM organizations:
8)
Liza Koshy has provided resources and tools in her GI stories for non-black followers to educate themselves and donate:
9)
Gabbie Hanna delivered a passionate speech about her white privilege and how it is time for her and her white peers to "stop protecting (their) egos and start protecting people of color in this country,quot;:
10)
Safiya Nygaard donated to various BLM organizations and provided resources and links to her followers on her IG:
eleven)
Mai Pham shared this resource to easily send an email to the Maryland Police Department to arrest officers involved in George Floyd's death and has also donated to the cause:
12)
Jaclyn Hill shared a list of black-owned businesses in Tampa, FL that her followers can support:
13)
Lilly Singh encouraged her followers to have "difficult,quot; and "uncomfortable,quot; conversations:
14)
MakeupShayla signed and promoted the 15percentpledge:
fifteen.
MannyMUA donated, and asked those who could also donate, to the Gianna Floyd Fund:
sixteen.
And, Nyma Tang provided links to resources and black mental health professionals for those in need:
