16 YouTubers who have shown their support for the Black Lives Matter movement

Bradley Lamb
Just because they're young doesn't mean they can't be on the right side of history.

Jackie Aina tweeted a list of black owned skincare and beauty brands to support:

Everyone should now be able to name 5 MINIMUM black-owned indie beauty brands. In addition to Fenty beauty and Pat McGrath Labs (the obvious)

05:13 PM – 02 Jun 2020

Jackie Aina has been fighting the good fight since the start of her channel: she has been an advocate for blacks and has fought for her inclusion in the beauty community throughout her career.

2)

Emma Chamberlain donated and shared various BLM organizations to her followers:

raise grade: https://t.co/4kEPov4eBN get the 4 accused officers: https://t.co/tADA3bvcWLjustice for breonna taylor: https://t.co/d87dTWGCS5

raise grade: https://t.co/4kEPov4eBN
get the 4 accused officers: https://t.co/tADA3bvcWL

justice for breonna taylor: https://t.co/d87dTWGCS5

3)

David Dobrik attended the Black Lives Matter protest in Santa Monica and also donated $ 50,000:

This is especially poignant since David is a DACA recipient and had more risks than most white people who attended.

4)

Logan Paul implored whites to "use their privilege,quot; to help advance the movement, while acknowledging their own ignorance and vowing to educate themselves:

I'm not the BIGGEST Logan Paul fan, or any kind of fan, really, but he acknowledged his mistakes in this video and also acknowledged that his whiteness is the reason he's able to get away with the shit he does. in (his) vlogs. "Hoolingan shit that includes, but is not limited to: posting a video of a corpse on his channel and general debauchery. He has a long way to go, but I'm not going to condemn him for taking his first step in the right direction.

5)

Alissa Ashley attended the BLM protests and encouraged her followers who are unable to attend to donate, sign petitions, or educate themselves:

6)

James Charles has been using his GI stories to highlight the black MUAs to follow.

@jamescharles / Via Instagram: @jamescharles

For someone with nearly 20 million followers and 20 million YouTube subscribers, using their platform to promote lesser-known black voices can be quite shocking.

7)

PatrickStarrr used his thousands of Sephora points, which can be exchanged for beauty products, to donate to various BLM organizations:

8)

Liza Koshy has provided resources and tools in her GI stories for non-black followers to educate themselves and donate:

9)

Gabbie Hanna delivered a passionate speech about her white privilege and how it is time for her and her white peers to "stop protecting (their) egos and start protecting people of color in this country,quot;:

10)

Safiya Nygaard donated to various BLM organizations and provided resources and links to her followers on her IG:

eleven)

Mai Pham shared this resource to easily send an email to the Maryland Police Department to arrest officers involved in George Floyd's death and has also donated to the cause:


12)

Jaclyn Hill shared a list of black-owned businesses in Tampa, FL that her followers can support:

13)

Lilly Singh encouraged her followers to have "difficult,quot; and "uncomfortable,quot; conversations:

14)

MakeupShayla signed and promoted the 15percentpledge:

fifteen.

MannyMUA donated, and asked those who could also donate, to the Gianna Floyd Fund:

sixteen.

And, Nyma Tang provided links to resources and black mental health professionals for those in need:

@nymatang / Via Instagram: @nymatang

Like Jackie Aina, Nyma's channel has always been there for black people, specifically the darkest end of the spectrum. This was just the icing on the perfect cake.

