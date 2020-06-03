10 minutes of happiness: Vaani Kapoor's little joys during the running of the bulls

She is all glamor when she comes out. Whether in the movies or on the red carpet, she is a diva wherever she goes. Vaani Kapoor, with her flawless dance moves and acting skills, for which she won the Filmfare Award for Best Debut in 2014, is an actress that people love to see on screen. She was part of one of the War's biggest successes last year and it was a pleasure to see her shake a leg with Hrithik Roshan.

By catching up with her while she is quarantined at home, we discover how Vaani keeps up with the sadness of the confinement. The actress lives alone, far from home in Mumbai, but has found little joys in the midst of chaos. Whether it's FaceTiming with your parents and friends or baking healthy desserts, you stay sane, trying new things in the time on your hands.

Extremely real, sincere and without reservation, Vaani expressed his heart to our digital editor, Rahul Gangwani, in this 10-minute episode of Happiness with Filmfare. Watch her guide you through her life in the running of the bulls and how she's dealing with it.