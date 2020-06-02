Zoom increases due to COVID-19, with first quarter revenue almost tripling, stock at new high – Up News Info

Zoom Video Communication continued its narrative as one of the few companies to reach new heights during COVID-19, reporting total revenue of $ 328.2 million on Tuesday, a 169% gain from the same period last year.

The San José-based company reported its results for its first fiscal quarter 2021, which ended on April 30, after operations closed on Tuesday.

Earnings per share of 9 cents increased from zero cents in the same quarter a year ago. The number of earnings rose above the consensus estimate of Wall Street analysts, who were expecting $ 202.5 million, while the number of earnings exactly hit the target.

The company's shares have steadily increased as the earnings release approached. They closed Tuesday at $ 208.08 after setting a record high on the trading day at $ 212.69. In 2020 to date, they have increased more than 200%.

“We are honored by the accelerated adoption of the Zoom platform worldwide in the first quarter. The COVID-19 crisis has fueled an increased demand for Zoom face-to-face interactions and collaboration. Use cases have grown rapidly as people integrated Zoom into their work, learning and personal lives, "said Zoom founder and CEO Eric Yuan." I am proud of our Zoom employees who dedicated themselves to supporting clients and the global community during this crisis. With their tremendous efforts, we were able to provide high-quality video services to new and existing clients. "

Yuan said more than 100,000 schools have used Zoom for remote learning, but security flaws have come under scrutiny as the company has grown. The great school district of New York City cut ties with Zoom at the beginning of the pandemic. Many companies and institutions that are suspicious of "zoom bombardment" have begun to explore other services of larger companies such as Microsoft Teams or Google Hangouts.