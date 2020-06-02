Your weather today in Detroit for June 1, 2020 – Up News Info Detroit

Detroit is expected to heat up in the coming days, according to the seven-day forecast from the drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The weather will bring a high temperature of 88 degrees on Tuesday.

The next few days will also bring light rain. The best chance of rain is forecast Tuesday at 60 percent, with a chance of light rain 0.10 inches.

The sky will be mostly cloudy on Saturday. Winds should reach a moderate maximum of 14 mph on Wednesday, while it will be calmer today.

