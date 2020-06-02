Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

American protests enter second week

Lawmakers and former military leaders accused President Trump of fanning the division's flames after he threatened to deploy the Army to end widespread protests against police violence and racial discrimination.

The reprimand came a day after peaceful protesters were bombarded with tear gas outside the White House so the president could pose for a photograph with a Bible.

Protesters continued to march in US cities. USA More than a week after the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis. Protesters and policemen were injured when clashes erupted at night, a shift from largely peaceful daytime demonstrations.

Police officers in various cities have been fired or disciplined for their harsh tactics against protesters. In Atlanta, arrest warrants were issued against six officers after video footage showed that Tasers were fired and two college students were removed from a car on Saturday.