Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

American protests enter second week
Lawmakers and former military leaders accused President Trump of fanning the division's flames after he threatened to deploy the Army to end widespread protests against police violence and racial discrimination.
The reprimand came a day after peaceful protesters were bombarded with tear gas outside the White House so the president could pose for a photograph with a Bible.
Protesters continued to march in US cities. USA More than a week after the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis. Protesters and policemen were injured when clashes erupted at night, a shift from largely peaceful daytime demonstrations.
Police officers in various cities have been fired or disciplined for their harsh tactics against protesters. In Atlanta, arrest warrants were issued against six officers after video footage showed that Tasers were fired and two college students were removed from a car on Saturday.
Chinese officials are controlling their American counterparts with protest slogans like "Black lives matter,quot; and "I can't breathe." The American riots are giving Chinese leaders a natural line of counterattack as Beijing is taking steps to control Hong Kong and crack down on pro-democracy activists there.
China's propaganda drive is the latest skirmish in a power struggle between China and the United States.
Quotable: "The moral foundation of the United States is greatly weakened," said Song Guoyou, an academic at Fudan University in Shanghai.
Analysis: After years of American unilateralism, European allies are turning their backs on President Trump, writes our top diplomatic correspondent.
Bangladesh reports first virus death in refugee camp
A 71 year old Rohingya man. He died of the coronavirus on May 31 while undergoing treatment at the isolation center of a refugee camp, a Bangladeshi official said.
The first death in the camps, where hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees live, raised fears of a potentially devastating outbreak in a community confined to tents and crowded shacks. At least 29 Rohingya have tested positive for the coronavirus so far.
Here are the latest updates and maps of where the coronavirus has spread.
In other news:
The Indonesian government will not allow its citizens to attend this year's Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, citing the pandemic.
The Hong Kong government extended restrictions on public gatherings and travelers as the city registered new local infections.
Wuhan completed an effort to evaluate nearly 11 million residents within a few weeks. The test revealed no new symptomatic infections and around 300 asymptomatic infections.
South Korea reported 38 new cases, all but one in the Seoul metropolitan area.
The Times provides free access to much of our coronavirus coverage, and our Coronavirus newsletter, like all of our newsletters, is free. Please consider supporting our journalism with a subscription.
If you have 5 minutes, it's worth it
An adoptee seeks his roots
In 1984, a girl found crying in a parking lot in central South Korea was flown to Michigan, one of the 7,900 children South Korea sent that year for adoption abroad, primarily to the US. USA
Today, that girl, renamed Kara Bos, a US citizen and mother of two children, is in the center of The first paternity lawsuit filed in South Korea by a foreign adoptee. "I feel that it is a fundamental right for us, as abandoned children, to know our past," he told our journalist.
This is what is happening the most.
Philippines The government backed down and suspended plans to end a long-standing military agreement with the United States that President Rodrigo Duterte had harshly criticized. The decision was made "in light of political and other developments in the region," the foreign secretary said, without giving further details.
Ebola returns: A new Ebola virus outbreak has erupted in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which is already facing the world's largest measles epidemic and the coronavirus pandemic. Five new cases were discovered just as the Congo was about to declare the official end of an Ebola epidemic in the east of the country that had lasted almost two years.
Cook: Mashed potatoes and vegetables come together in This Irish colcannon. Our food writer Melissa Clark says it is one of the most nutritious, comforting, and filling dishes you can make.
Watch: Spike Lee's work may be uneven, but it's never interesting, writes our co-head of film critic A.O. Scott Here is a start guide on essential Spike Lee.
Rain layer: Studies show that gay couples, on average, resolve conflict more constructively than couples of different sexes. Here are some constructive methods for handling disagreements, as observed by gay couple researchers.
Do: If you're starting to exercise again after the block, here is expert advice on how to take it easy to avoid injury.
At Home has our complete collection of ideas what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe at home.
And now for the backstory on …
What we have learned in six months.
Much remains unknown and mysterious about the coronavirus, but these are some of the things that we are pretty sure of, after half a year of living with this pandemic. Our health and science teams shared their views. Here are some of them:
one) We will have to live with this for a long time. The virus has shown no signs of disappearing – we will probably be in this pandemic era for a year or more.
2) You should wear a mask. The researchers know that even simple masks can effectively stop drops coming out of an infected user's nose or mouth. There is also mounting evidence that some types of masks protect you more than others, such as N95 masks.
3) We cannot count on the herd's immunity to stay healthy. The idea is simple: if enough of the population develops antibodies, the virus will hit many dead ends when it infects people. But that may not happen, even if a vaccine designed to help your body make antibodies is available.
4) The virus produces more symptoms than expected. At first, doctors focused on the lungs, but in some patients, the virus drives the immune system into overdrive and damages other organs. A loss of the senses of taste and smell, along with gastrointestinal problems, have joined the first lists of symptoms.
That's it for this briefing. Until next time.
– Melina and Carole
Thank you
Melissa Clark for the recipe, and Theodore Kim and Jahaan Singh for the rest of the news break. You can reach the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our last episode is about the systems that protect the American police.
• Here is our Mini Crossword, and a clue: greenish blue (four letters). You can find all of our puzzles here.
• Nikole Hannah-Jones recently discussed how persistent racial inequalities explain the nationwide unrest in the wake of the murder of George Floyd on the CNN show "Fareed Zakaria GPS,quot;.