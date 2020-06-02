Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

There is no Tiananmen vigil in Hong Kong
For the first time, Hong Kong authorities have banned the city's annual candlelight vigil to remember those killed in China's crackdown on the 1989 Tiananmen Square democratic movement.
Every year on June 4, tens of thousands have gathered in Victoria Park to commemorate protesters killed by the Chinese military in Beijing. The vigil has been a focal point for Hong Kong people concerned about China's invasion of the freedoms of the semi-autonomous city. By banning this year's meeting, the police cited social distancing requirements in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, though some accused them of selectively enforcing those rules.
Context: The ban came days after China He moved to impose security laws in Hong Kong that many fear will lead to the criminalization of dissent. Some people still plan to go to Victoria Park, and organizers have asked their followers to light candles and post pictures of them online.
Moscow reopens when Putin lobbies for control
Moscow reopened parks, shopping malls, car dealerships and many other businesses on Monday after a nine-week shutdown. The capital has accounted for almost half of Russia's coronavirus infections, which officially totaled 414,878 as of Monday.
With his approval rating at its lowest level since he took office 20 years ago, President Vladimir V. Putin is now pushing to launch regular political programming, despite the daily increase of around 9,000 infections.
On Monday, he set a date for July 1 a referendum on constitutional changes that would allow him to remain in office until 2036. This month's parades to commemorate the defeat of Nazi Germany have not been canceled, despite the virus.
A liberal city faces its racism
Minneapolis, where the death of George Floyd in police custody sparked protests across the United States and beyond, sees itself as a progressive hub in the American Midwest. But segregation and racial gaps in education, healthcare and housing remain.
Residents spoke to our reporters. about the complicated identity of the city. "Racism with a smile,quot; is how one Somali immigrant described it.
Reference abuse case: A British woman who was found guilty of killing her husband after decades of emotional abuse is entitled to family assets, a judge ruled.
Tara Reade: Our reporters interviewed about 100 people close to the former Senate aide to better understand what led to his sexual assault allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden.
Israel annexation: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suddenly faces settler resistance to his plan to annex much of the occupied West Bank. The opposition, along with mixed signals from the Trump administration, is raising questions about whether annexation will happen.
European office: The pandemic has forced thousands of companies to improvise. Our correspondent documenting the reopening of Europe visited a Belgian distillery that now makes hand sanitizer.
What we are reading: This article from Atlantic, by author Clint Smith, about becoming a father at the Black Lives Matter age. It is a heartbreaking and urgent reading.
How safe is it to fly?
Airlines and airports around the world are doing their best to make travelers confident that it's safe to get back on a plane. But those measures it might not be enough. Melina Delkic asked Donald McNeil, our infectious disease reporter, what he thought.
It is impossible to make a perfectly safe plane. It is a closed space full of strangers. It could also be a flying subway car, a flying cocktail, or a flying choir practice. The most important factor is luck: Did you get on one of the dozens of planes on a given day that are OK? Or did you get on the plane that has a virus-throwing superframe that may not even feel sick on board? And is that superpropager sitting silently in a mask in a back row? Or a stewardess patrolling the hallways and lowering her mask to answer questions?
Airlines are doing what they can: aggressively disinfect surfaces, cut down on meals, and sometimes take temperatures. But you can't control bad luck. Yes, the cabin air is filtered and the filters are impressive. But they are not as effective as a breeze outdoors.
If everyone, without exception, remains masked at all times and there are many empty seats, flying should be fairly safe. The only safe protection is a PAPR hood like the ones used in laboratories that run deadly viruses. But those are expensive, hard to find, and make you look like a cast member of "Contagion," which can make your seatmates nervous.
At this time, airlines are not using many of their fleets. As more planes are put into service, the seats will fill up more, cleaning crews will have to work faster, and they will become more neglected. You can imagine the result.
