Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Listens: Our pop critics compiled this playlist, with Dolly Parton singing about terrible times and promising better ones, as well as Rosalia and Travis Scott, Nicole Atkins, Bright Eyes, and others.

Our In the start section you have more ideas to know what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe at home.

And now for the backstory on …

How safe is it to fly?

Airlines and airports around the world are doing their best to make travelers confident that it's safe to get back on a plane. But those measures it might not be enough. Melina Delkic asked Donald McNeil, our infectious disease reporter, what he thought.

It is impossible to make a perfectly safe plane. It is a closed space full of strangers. It could also be a flying subway car, a flying cocktail, or a flying choir practice. The most important factor is luck: Did you get on one of the dozens of planes on a given day that are OK? Or did you get on the plane that has a virus-throwing superframe that may not even feel sick on board? And is that superpropager sitting silently in a mask in a back row? Or a stewardess patrolling the hallways and lowering her mask to answer questions?

Airlines are doing what they can: aggressively disinfect surfaces, cut down on meals, and sometimes take temperatures. But you can't control bad luck. Yes, the cabin air is filtered and the filters are impressive. But they are not as effective as a breeze outdoors.