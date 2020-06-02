YG Launches Anti-Police Song on Blackout Tuesday After Canceling Protest Appearance

Instagram

Rapper & # 39; Toot It and Boot It & # 39; he disconnects from a planned rally appearance for fear of the safety of the participants and instead launches a song against the police.

Rapper YG removed from a planned appearance to protest the death of George Floyd in Hollywood, California on Tuesday June 2, 2020, just before releasing her new song, "F ** k the Police."

Hundreds of fans still showed up for the event, which the creator of "Big Bank" hits, real name Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson, promoted on Twitter and Instagram on Monday, writing: "Los Angeles. Hollywood Blvd & Vine tomorrow Tuesday at noon." .

Later he added: "All positive vibes tomorrow. No looting!" But minutes before the planned demonstration start time, YG shared a video on both social media sites, announcing that it was canceling its appearance at the event because it feared for the safety of the participants. Added a caption on Instagram, "Link # F ** KTHEPOLICE in the bio, I'm not censored (sic)!"

"So I have bad news," he said in the video. "They told me today that my protest is not safe and that people could get hurt or shot and that I'm not trying to get any of my people to get hurt or shot, so I'm going to cancel the appointment."

"It's screwed, but I'm going to get bigger and better. I'm part of Black Lives Matter and we're going to do this the right way for people, the city, and all the artists who want to appear and participate. But with that said, F ** k The Police is available now, it's in my biography, I couldn't wait for the label, so yes, I'll see you outside ".

Despite the fact that on June 2 he had been designated #BlackoutTuesday by the heads of the entertainment industry, who agreed to abstain from all promotional activity on the date to support the Black Lives Matter movement, then released the new song on YouTube, apparently without the bosses' involvement in Epic Records, with whom YG signed a distribution agreement in February 2020.

The track racked up more than 100,000 visits in its first hour on the site.

It is not the first protest anthem of the 30 years: before the US presidential elections. USA 2016, YG partnered with the deceased Nipsey Hussle for the protest hymn "FDT (F ** k Donald Trump)". The song has allegedly been played in many of the American protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in the days following the death of a 46-year-old African-American man. George Floyd, who died at the hands of Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officers last week, May 25, 2020.