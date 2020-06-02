Writer derived from & # 39; Law & Order & # 39; ended by controversial posts about Black Lives Matter Proteste

Instagram

After Craig Gore releases a series of statements condemning and threatening looters, creator Dick Wolf issues a statement alleging that he has been fired from & # 39; Law & Order: Organized Crime & # 39 ;.

"LawCreator Dick Wolf fired a writer about the show's new spin-off after making controversial comments about the Black Lives Matter protesters in Los Angeles.

Craig Gore, who also worked on "SMASH."and"Chicago P.D."He posted a series of Facebook posts on Monday, June 1 condemning looters and sharing an image in which he is holding a gun as a threat to those who disobey the city's curfew. The remarks come as the protests across the country in response to the death of George Floyd, an African American man who was killed by white police officers on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Photos on social media show Gore holding a gun with the caption "Curfew …" He also threatened to "turn on motherfuckers who are trying to fuck with my property."

Gore has listed himself as co-executive producer on "Law & Order: Organized Crime," the new Chris Meloni series taking place on NBC, but Wolf has announced that Gore will no longer participate in the show.

"I will not tolerate this behavior, especially during our hour of national grief. I will end Craig Gore immediately," Dick Wolf said in a statement to Variety.

The news comes as the "S.W.A.T." The writers' room Twitter account released a statement calling for "law enforcement to reduce conflict, not exacerbate it."