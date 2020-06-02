Wisconsin protests: Night of violence results in more arrests and damages – Up News Info

Protesters painted graffiti on the Wisconsin State Capitol, threw paint on the beloved "Forward,quot; statue outside, broke into businesses downtown and defaced the Wisconsin Veterans Museum before police used tear gas to disperse the crowd early Tuesday morning.

Police said around 1 a.m. that someone fired a pistol in the air, two men were hit with a lever and others tried to light Molotov cocktails. Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl said on his blog that several police officers were hit with rocks and shells.

It was the third night of violence in Madison, the capital of the liberal state with one of the nation's deepest racial divisions. Demonstrations have erupted there and across the state and country over the murder of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to his neck until he stopped breathing. Demonstrations have turned violent in various cities,

The riots in Madison on Monday came after a one-hour peaceful protest during which the mayor spoke to protesters who stopped traffic on a busy six-lane downtown street. Although the demonstration was tense at times it had moments of lightness, with participants dancing in line on the street.

Monday's protests in Milwaukee remained peaceful. Protesters walked miles from Milwaukee to the Whitefish Bay and Glendale suburbs, before returning to the city early Tuesday morning. Milwaukee police said before the protest began that 109 people had been arrested the previous two nights for curfew violations.

Madison police said 15 people were arrested Monday night, bringing the number of arrests from Saturday to at least 32.

The Capitol has become increasingly the target. A four-letter expletive was painted in large red letters on the building on Monday night.

Graffiti painted at the State Veterans Museum, the "Forward,quot; statue and nearby sidewalks and boarded-up windows said, "We had enough," "Where's our museum?" and "Can you hear us?"

Criticism by Republican state lawmakers over Madison's handling of the protests increased Tuesday.

Several lawmakers retweeted photos of the smashed "Forward,quot; statue. It was first installed 125 years ago, but was replaced with a bronze replica in 1998. It stands prominently outside the Capitol, across from the University of Wisconsin campus and the street lined with bars, restaurants, and small businesses that have has been the subject of much of Vandalism since Saturday.

"The cause is just, but the reaction of those who want destruction and a lack of response from peacekeepers is indefensible," Marinette Republican Rep. John Nygren said in a tweet that shared an image of vandalism. .

Assembly Republican Majority Leader Jim Steineke addressed a Twitter message with a picture of the statue to Governor Tony Evers and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, both Democrats.

"When it ends?" Steineke tweeted. When are you going to stop this? Without a massive police presence (with actual arrests), this is their "new normal."

Rhodes-Conway has condemned property damage and violence, but also said frustration should be directed at how black people are treated.

Evers activated the Wisconsin National Guard to assist local police in Madison, Milwaukee and Kenosha since Saturday. Hundreds of National Guard troops have been on the scene of protests.

