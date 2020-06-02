Will SpongeBob Island come to Fortnite Season 3?

After a slight delay, Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 is expected to arrive on Sunday, and fans are full of theories about what might come up.

Various leaks have indicated that Season 3 will feature an underwater theme. The latest leak came from an apparent Season 3 icon in the Playstation store. The image shows the Party Bus flying over the water with some palm trees seen in the background.

Apparently, the season 13 icon leaked onto the PlayStation Store while sleeping! 👀 The underwater theme is now confirmed, as are all the other leaks related to it! pic.twitter.com/3aJWO3l6XV – ShiinaBR – Leaks from Fortnite (@ShiinaBR) June 1, 2020

This provocation, along with a few other clues, has led some to believe that there will be a SpongeBob Island in Fortnite this coming season.

For starters, Epic Games announced the delay by saying they were trying to "get everything ready,quot; for launch. A possible nod to the opening lyrics of the Spongbob song, "Are You Ready Kids?" Is it a stretch? Maybe, but the next clue is really what got people excited.

In that leaked promotional image, the palm trees seen in the background look almost identical to the trees you see in the SpongeBob introduction.

Fortnite / SpongeBob Island https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/aa/3e/spongebob-island-fortnite-season-3_150gstf8dseot15wicd9amnx1k.png?t=1970699690,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



That island is Bikini Atoll and can be seen during the song and some episodes of SpongeBob. It is used as a surface marker to show where Bikini Bottom is located in the program.

Again, it could be another coincidence. Epic Games has not made any collaboration official. But Fortnite has worked with other brands in the past, including a strong Deadpool influence in Chapter 2, Season 2.

Another thing worth noting is that "SpongeBob Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated,quot; is slated to launch on June 23, so there could be a possible collaboration there as well.