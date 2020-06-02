Whitmer testifies before the United States House subcommittee on Michigan's response to COVID-19 – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will testify remotely on Tuesday about her response to the coronavirus pandemic to the United States House Committee on Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations.

Whitmer asked the federal government to help states like Michigan guarantee and promote widespread testing for COVID-19. The Governor also highlighted the aggressive action Michigan has taken in the fight against COVID-19, including the state's efforts to secure personal protective equipment for front-line workers, expand testing capacity and eligibility, and address the health disparities in communities of color.

“As we re-engage Michigan's economy, we know that it is crucial that we do so incrementally. The worst thing we can do is open up in a way that causes a second wave of infection and death, putting our front-line heroes at greater risk and spreading the economic crisis. We have to do this well. "

The governor also echoed his calls for the federal government to help states address the significant income deficits they face after dedicating resources to save lives and protect front-line heroes.

