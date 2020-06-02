White instigators to blame for chaos in some protests, authorities say

"What did I tell you?" a voice screamed as the camera recording chaos in downtown Pittsburgh she settled on a white man, dressed in black, breaking the windows of a police vehicle.

"They are not black people," the viewer called out to the crowd before heading straight for the vandal: "What are you doing?"

What he was doing, authorities later alleged, was inciting riots on Saturday when the city, like dozens of people across the United States, was affected by the unrest sustained by the death of a black man in police custody. Demonstrations have spread from Minneapolis, where a white police officer nailed his knee to George Floyd's neck, to dozens of cities, some of which were looted and set on fire.

Police identified Brian Jordan Bartels, 20, of Allison Park, Pennsylvania, as "starting,quot; the escalation in Pittsburgh, one of several examples of peaceful assemblies against police violence that create opportunities for the pandemonium. While deep down the meetings have been a call for racial justice, they have also attracted a wide variety of people with other complaints and agendas that have co-opted the moment, accelerating what has been a national outcome as the country moves recovers from a pandemic that has left more than 40 million people unemployed.

In most American cities, people of all races appear to be participating in violence, vandalism, and looting, particularly in Minneapolis, where a crowd burned down the third building of the Police Department Precinct last week and where it was seen vandals breaking windows and stealing items from stores. Multiracial coalitions have also marched peacefully. But in some cities, local officials have noted that black protesters have struggled to hold peaceful protests in front of white youths joining the fray, apparently determined to commit chaos.

In a video that was widely broadcast online, a man identified as Bartels, who faces charges of vandalism and riots, wore a scarf stamped with the symbol of the Animal Liberation Front, a leaderless international resistance movement that advocates for human rights. animals. In the video, he raised his middle fingers to black protesters who begged him to stop. At Bartels' home in a Pittsburgh suburb, officers found spray paint and firearms, according to an arrest warrant reviewed by The Washington Post.

#BREAK NEWS: Pittsburgh police say Brian Bartels, 20, is the man who incited riots downtown #Pittsburgh Yesterday. This is a video of him destroying a police cruiser. An arrest warrant has been issued. https://t.co/AFYsrV2vsD * WARNING * Explicit language pic.twitter.com/CNmoVHx7Fn – Tim Williams (@realtimwilliams) June 1, 2020

Attempts to contact Bartels, who turned himself in to police on Monday night, were unsuccessful.

As authorities intensified their efforts to quell the uprisings, deploying tear gas and rubber bullets in aggressive spasms in many cities, some elected officials and protest organizers joined the police officers accusing white activists and extremists of exacerbating the chaos by blocking the roads and destroying the police. ownership and lobbing bricks in companies.

"We unite as Pittsburghers and support the First Amendment right to come together and say that more must be done," Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, a Democrat, told reporters over the weekend. "And then he was kidnapped."

Some local officials were even more forceful. After reviewing the footage from the weekend's events, Jenny Durkan, the mayor of Seattle, said she feared the black community would take the blame for the havoc others caused.

"It is striking how many of the people who were looting and robbing and the fires over the weekend were young white males," Durkan, a Democrat, said in an interview.

President Donald Trump said Monday night in a Rose Garden speech that he is with protesters condemning Floyd's death. As he spoke, the peaceful protesters were cleared with explosive explosives and tear gas so that he could travel posing for a photograph in front of the nearby Episcopal Church of San Juan.

“These are not acts of peaceful protest; they are acts of internal terror, "said Trump, who earlier Monday encouraged governors to,quot; dominate "the streets with militaristic tactics already in use in some parts of the country.

Violence had erupted in some of the first protests that began last week, with protesters in Minneapolis setting fire to several businesses along with the police compound.

But from Baltimore to Sacramento, California, black protesters were also filmed guarding shop windows and placing their bodies in front of police barricades to preserve the principles of nonviolence and to avoid a disproportionately targeted backlash. Videos also appeared of them confronting white protesters who had usurped the mantra of "the life of black people,quot;, which gave rise to a movement for racial justice and police responsibility, in apparently random acts of disfigurement.

"Don't spray things here when they are going to blame black people for this," a black woman admonished two vandals outside of a Starbucks in Los Angeles.

Black Protestor caught 2 White Protestors tagging Starbucks. pic.twitter.com/06LuT4ryb8 – gregarious (@gryking) May 31, 2020

In East Liberty, a gentrifying neighborhood of Pittsburgh, a young black protester delivered a box of bottled water a phalanx of policemen standing guard at a Sunday rally outside a Target store.

This was how the peaceful protest in East Liberty ended with one of the organizers giving the state police water that was donated to the protesters. #pittsburgh #objective pic.twitter.com/5GGgSu0vfZ – Derek (@Beyond_barbells) June 1, 2020

"With all this happening, I just wanted to spread the positivity," said Alexander Cash, 23, who lost his job at a nearby Residence Inn due to the new coronavirus pandemic. "It doesn't matter if there are one or 45 police officers standing there." I can get close to them and still be at peace. "

That kind of caution was being undermined by intentionally destabilizing acts, said Tim Stevens, a civil rights activist in Pittsburgh.

"People who don't have a commitment to social justice at heart, people who really don't care about George Floyd, just care about the opportunity to cause disruptions, how many of those people were in Pittsburgh over the weekend? " I ask. "How many were there in the entire United States?"

Similar questions have escalated from Austin, Texas, where a racial justice group on Sunday canceled a planned meeting for fear of the violent escalation of unaffiliated activists, to Fargo, North Dakota, where police questioned four men carrying rifles. assault at a protest site in a bid to protect companies. In Denver, police officers seized the firearms of anti-government gun enthusiasts who identify themselves as "Boogaloo children," part of a far-right militia movement.

"These are people who are provocateurs," said Chas Moore, executive director of the Austin Justice Coalition, about the extremists who joined the protests. He canceled his group's rally, originally scheduled for Sunday, after the chaos on Saturday night. "These are extremists and anarchists, not right or left. They want complete annihilation of the system, and they are at the forefront of fires and vehicle breakdown. "

Others warned against labeling certain bad actors responsible, especially after Minnesota officials initially tried to blame the damage on protesters from other states, allegations that found no support in the arrest records. Over the weekend, Melvin Carter, the mayor of St. Paul, Minnesota, withdrew comments that initially claimed that "all people,quot; detained in the protests came from other states. In fact, the data showed that almost all of those arrested gave addresses in Minnesota.

Durkan said the age profile of those arrested in Seattle was obvious, and he promised to examine the demographics more closely. Officials in Pittsburgh and Austin said they did not disaggregate race arrest data, making it difficult to find out whether guilt claims were reflected in enforcement efforts on the ground.

"It is very easy for the government to create this binary of good protesters and bad protesters, and it always fits their whims," ​​said Rashad Robinson, chairman of the Color of Change racial justice group. The dilemma, Robinson said, is how to welcome new faces into the fold without inviting chaos: "We are in a really difficult time, and we have many more questions."

The complexity deepened when Trump, backed by Attorney General William Barr, criticized left-wing anarchists and activists for the turmoil without providing evidence.

On Monday, the president's allies announced the news of the charges against Bartels, a day after the president said he would designate an anti-fascist collective known as antifa as a "terrorist organization," although he has no apparent legal authority to do so.

A former friend of Bartels's who corresponded with him for several years before they quarreled in May, said Bartels never mentioned the antifa, some of whose supporters favor aggressive tactics.

The friend, a 17-year-old girl who spoke on the condition of anonymity because she feared online bullying, said Bartels was a militant about veganism, but otherwise defends views that do not perfectly fit ideological lines. Another teenager who moved to the city's pop-punk scene with Bartels said Bartels detested establishment forces, regardless of his partisan makeup. But none understood why Bartels would have wrecked a police vehicle in broad daylight, as the police accuse him of doing so.

Similar scenes of destruction appeared in numerous cities.

In downtown Austin, a crowd of several hundred protesters gathered outside the Austin Police Department headquarters on Sunday night. As their numbers increased, protesters finally reached through a concrete embankment and headed for Interstate 35, a highway that divides Austin into racial and economic lines.

The crowd was a diverse mix of black, white, and Hispanic protesters, but it was the young white protesters who seemed to push the boundaries. As the crowd walked south toward an exit, white protesters were spraying asphalt and a concrete medium.

A white woman was observed applying a sticker to a traffic cone in an attempt to stick it to the road as a black protester passed, turning her head in apparent surprise. Later in the night, white protesters threw plastic water bottles at the police, prompting some black members of the crowd to be reprimanded.

"Police are targeting black protesters with rubber bullets," said Maredith Drake, 43, who had been offering first aid to injured protesters throughout the weekend. "We think they feel they will be less responsible if they shoot a black person instead of a white person."

On Chicago's West Side, a liquor store was looted for hours and then set on fire at approximately 9 p.m. Sunday. The air was filled with blinding smoke when Glenn Johnson, 45, stood outside his graphic design business across the street, saying he had seen looters so committed to the company that they worked in teams of three, each one completing a specific task. Most of the cars had license plates from out of town, he said.

"I don't approve of this, but I don't condemn it," Johnson said. "I understand where it comes from. But the point is, we are so far away from this that everything will be gone."

